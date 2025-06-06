"Pakistan is habitual offender, Op Sindoor will teach lesson": All-party delegation member Tejasvi Surya in US

Washington DC [US], June 6 : BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, part of a delegation on a diplomatic mission under the anti-terrorism campaign, on Thursday termed Pakistan as a "habitual offender" and asserted that there is no delusion that operation Sindoor will teach Pakistan a "lesson for good".

"There is no delusion that Operation Sindoor will teach Pakistan a lesson for good because Pakistan is a habitual offender. We have seen Pakistan's Prime Minister declare, not once but multiple times, that they are in a war against India and that it's state policy to beat India by a thousand cuts," said Surya.

The BJP MP also said that India is fighting the battle of terror for the entire world.

He said, "No country in modern history has weaponised terrorism as statecraft. It is also important to note, not just for India but for other countries, especially the United States, that India's fight against terror is not just India's fight alone. We are fighting the battle for the entire world. In the very recent past, 5 Pak nationals in the US have orchestrated attacks on US soil."

"Every major terrorist attack, which includes blasts, more than 30 such cases have a Pakistani imprint. We are together in this fight against terror because it will impact both nations. This is because when India hits, we are doing the job of the US as well," he added.

BJP MP Shashank Mani also spoke and said, "Terrorists are really 'Buzdil', they attack civilians and therefore if we can get them to the place where they know there is a price to pay, over a period of time, it (terrorism) will come down."

Earlier, while interacting with the Indian diaspora in Washington, DC, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya stressed the clear distinction between India and Pakistan, underscoring the strong support India has received from US lawmakers amid ongoing security challenges.

"No sane person, no reasonable thinking policymaker anywhere in the world will ever draw an equivalence between India and Pakistan because we are not who they are, and there will not be a bigger place, a better place than the United States of America to establish this message very firmly," Surya said.

He further highlighted India's stance on peace and security, saying, "India does not seek war. We have never sought war in our civilisation's history... But that doesn't mean that we will remain passive in the face of Adharma. If there is cessation of aggression, you will have peace, but if you attack us not once, but we are ready to do 100 Operation Sindoor.."

The delegation led by Tharoor arrived in the US on Wednesday.

It includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, and Bhubaneswar Kalita (all from the BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

The all-party delegation arrived in the US after concluding their visit to Brazil. The delegation aims to brief key stakeholders in the US on Operation Sindoor, India's diplomatic initiative launched to counter terrorism and disinformation following the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, which claimed 26 lives and injured several others.

