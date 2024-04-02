Pakistan: Islamabad court cancels Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Gandapur's arrest warrants

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 2 : An Islamabad court on Monday cancelled the arrest warrants of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case related to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 'Haqiqi Azadi March,' The Nation reported.

Judicial Magistrate Naveed Khan issued the order and adjourned the hearing of the case against Gandapur till May 20.

Earlier, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur filed a request to have his nonbailable arrest warrants revoked at Islamabad's district and sessions court, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to The Nation, in his plea filed in the district and sessions court, Gandapur, represented by Raja Zahoorul Hassan, claimed that he never deliberately avoided appearing in court.

It has been stated that Ali Amin Gandapur could not appear in court due to his election engagements, and he apologizes unconditionally for disobeying the court orders. The petition has requested that the ongoing nonbailable arrest warrant for Ali Amin Gandapur be cancelled, as per The Nation.

The plea of the KP CM seeking information about cases against him was heard by a division bench of the high court, which was made up of Justices Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Shakeel Ahmed.

"This issue hasn't been fixed yet?" Judge Shakeel Ahmed raised a query, as per ARY News. Counsel Arshad Ahmed stated, "Problems still persist; we are unaware of the cases registered in Punjab." Justice Shakeel remarked, "Get bail if involved in any case in Punjab.

"We will go to court if they provide us details. The attorney for Gandapur stated, "They are not giving us case details, and nothing has been shared in writing up to this point."

Meanwhile, in May 2022, PTI 'Haqiqi Azadi March' cost the Shehbaz Sharif-led government Pakistani currency (PKR) 149 million to maintain law and order in the capital.

This amount was released to police after police officials sent a letter to the government, asking for the amount, Dawn reported, citing officers.

Police were not able to stop the participants of the march from reaching the Red Zone, the participants removed blockades, confronted the security personnel, and even set some trees on fire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor