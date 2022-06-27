Pakistan: Islamabad Police complains of Imran not sharing Bani Gala employees list for background checks

After a foiled spying attempt on Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan by a Bani Gala employee, Islamabad Police complained that the list of people employed at the Khan's residence has not been shared adding that till the police do not get a hold of the list of employees they cannot run background checks.

"Islamabad Police had made multiple requests to Imran Khan to share the list of employees. Identifying employees working at Bani Gala House is a challenge for the law enforcement agencies," said the police.

"Until a complete list of employees is provided, their background cannot be determined," the Police added. Notably, a spying attempt on Imran Khan by an employee of Bani Gala was foiled when the employee was trying to install a spy device in Khan's room, local media reported.

Meanwhile, an employee has now complained of torture being inflicted upon him by Khan's security employees. Ashir, who had been working as a janitor at the Bani Gala House for five years said that claimed that he was "tortured by Gilgit Baltistan police officials deployed at the PTI Chairman's Islamabad home."

The Islamabad police in a statement said that Ashir was handed over to them by the security at Bani Gala. Ashir is a resident of sector G-8 of the federal capital. The Islamabad law enforcement agency said that Ashir, in a statement recorded to them, said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehbaz Gill and Khan's employees had kept him in custody for two days".

"GB police officials deployed at Imran Khan's residence tortured me. Neither has Shahbaz Gill returned the mobile and Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) he confiscated from me," the janitor told the police, reported Geo News.

The Islamabad Police said that none of the PTI leaders or Khan's representative had informed them or made any requests about the incident of spying.

"If Imran Khan or any employee does not make any request, then how will the police take action," they said. On the alleged torture and snatching of personal belonging, the police said that they will pursue the case if Ashir files an application.

Earlier, Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Imran Khan had said that if anything happens to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, the act will be treated as an attack on Pakistan.

"Anything happens to our leader Imran Khan, will be treated as attack on Pakistan. Response will aggressive - the Handlers will also regret," Niazi had said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda had also made similar claims that there was a conspiracy developed to assassinate the Pakistani PM over his refusal to "sell the country".

( With inputs from ANI )

