Pakistan: "Islamabad turned to container city," City High Court says

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 29 : The Islamabad High Court said that the city has turned into a 'container city', referring to recurring blockages of the main roads, Pakistan-based daily, Dawn reported.

Dawn stated in its report that the Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Wednesday hinted that the High Court may issue a show cause notice to the Chief Commissioner of the city over the issue.

Farooq was at the hearing of the contempt plea filed by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf against the administration for cancelling the 'No Objection Certificate' for a public meeting, Dawn reported.

Farooq noted that because of lack of appropriate arrangements, the office goers suffered daily because access to Constitution Avenue was blocked from all roads except the Margalla Road, Dawn reported.

The HC Chief Justice said that commuters had to wait in serpentine lines which moved just 500m in 40-50 minutes. Hence, he said that the capital was closed and there were containers everywhere, Dawn reported.

Farooq quizzed the district administration as to why they blocked the main roads citing one or the other reason. He added that he would issue summons to the Chief Commissioner if he fails to improve the situation, which was 'not a desirable act'.

Counsel for PTI, Shoaib Shaheen said at the hearing that the party believed that the district administration withdrew the NOC at the nick of time even after the district magistrate submitted an undertaking to the court for granting permission for the August 22 jalsa. Shaheen added that the magistrate would not allow any show of power, Dawn reported.

When the Chief Justice enquired about the reason behind the cancellation, the Advocate General cited law and order situation. Farooq acknowledged the

Law and order situation but expressed his annoyance with the fact that the rally was withdrawn a few hours before the due time. He said that the organisers were dignified citizens and party workers, Dawn reported.

"You must inform them well in time about any security threats. The party leaders are responsible and they would not put the life of thousands of party workers in danger," Dawn reported, quoting the Chief Justice.

The Advocate General assured PTI that the District Administration will not withdraw the NOC issued for September 10.

