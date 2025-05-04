Pakistan ISPR’s web of lies exposed; used Chinese drones, fabricated chats, invented stories to blame India

New Delhi, May 4 Days after Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) along with its Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar shifted blamed on India for the terror incidents of its soil, it has emerged that the rouge nation and its state machinery invented a series of lies, to deflect blame for Pahalgam terror attack and also to hold India accountable for the chaos and turmoil in its own territory.

A series of damning disclosures by an X user, in response to ISPR’s charges, points to various machinations and stratagems by Pakistani agency ISPR in pushing an anti-India propaganda.

Finding itself on the backfoot post Pahalgam attack, Pakistan and its agencies resorted to an array of forgery, fabricated screenshots, fake audio, invented stories and laughable theatrics in building an anti-India narrative, it said.

Notably, Pak’s DGP ISPR Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry held a press conference on April 29 and alleged India’s role in terror attacks on Pakistani soil. The accusations were reiterated a day later by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. He not only echoed ISPR’s baseless claims but also publicly invited independent experts to analyse and verify the claims.

The X user spotlights multiple flaws in Pakistan’s forensic exercise and also goes to rebut ‘every piece of evidence’, as claimed by Pakistan’s ISPR and foreign minister.

“Basic rule of digital forensics is use of cloned, non-active devices to preserve data integrity. ISPR’s ‘forensic investigation’ was conducted on a live, active phone with dual SIMs. This alone should have disqualified the entire exercise. Live device = dead forensic,” the user said.

The user further tears apart its claims and charges in broadly five points:

“An alleged Paki Terrorist (Majeed) was captured by Pak security forces on April 25 and ISPR also produce WhatsApp call recording from his phone from a year ago. There are two aspects behind it – Given education level of the terrorist, it is impossible that he knew to install specific apps for WhatsApp voice/ call recordings. Alternately, the ISPR might have planted malware in terrorist’s phone since beginning,” it said.

Questioning the chat screenshots evidence as presented by ISPR, it says that every screenshot was taken immediately after a message was sent.

“ISPR says Majeed was arrested on April 25, so how did they manage to time travel in past to take screenshots. As per DG ISPR, the conversation below was in 2024, but the timing of screenshot (taken from phone timing) is within couple minute after the message was sent! Not only that, even the alleged handler was online when ISPR was taking screenshot,” it says.

In another case, a screenshot was allegedly taken at 3:08 AM — again, within seconds of the message being sent—long before the accused was arrested. “Unless again, the terrorist was collecting evidence himself for ISPR,” the user said.

Shredding the ‘Evidence 3’, where the ISPR claimed that a drone found at the accused’s residence was of Indian origin. However, the user performed a reverse Google image search and revealed that the drone in question was a Chinese DJI model.

"Does that mean it’s a Chinese-sponsored terror attack in Pakistan?” the user asked.

On the money trail, the ISPR claimed Indian handlers paid money to operatives in lesser amounts to avoid coming under the ISI lens. Again, this so-called evidence doesn’t hold water because it’s beyond comprehension as to why anyone would use Pakistan payment gateways to fund the accused.

The DG ISPR reportedly named serving Indian Army officers while blaming India.

Dismissing this charge as mere rhetoric with no reality, the user said, “DG ISPR didn’t provide any evidence as to how they identified 'Indian handlers'. They couldn’t show a single Indian number; call metadata; ISP logs; or contact trail proving communication with India.”

Notably, Pakistan has a history of dishing out fake propaganda to save its skin when besieged from all quarters. The hurried presser at 2 a.m. in the wake of the Pahalgam attack is also nothing but a conspiracy to falsely accuse others without any justifiable evidence.

In short, the ISPR didn’t uncover any conspiracy directed against Pakistan, rather, it made a desperate attempt to stage and fan its pre-fabricated propaganda.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor