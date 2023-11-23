Pakistan issues 3000 visas to Sikh pilgrims to celebrate birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 23 : The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued around 3000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the event celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The event is set to be held in Pakistan from November 25 to December 4, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi announced in a press release.

During the visit, pilgrims in Pakistan will visit Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. On the occasion, the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi Aizaz Khan extended his felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a safe journey.

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, according to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi press release.

Taking to X, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi stated, "On the occasion of the 554th Birthday Celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi issued around 3000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the event scheduled to be held in Pakistan from 25 November to 04 December 2023."

"During the visit, the pilgrims, inter alia, would go to Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d'Affaires, Mr Aizaz Khan, extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a safe journey," it added.

Earlier in June, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 473 visas to Sikh pilgrims to attend the annual death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, scheduled to be held in Pakistan from June 21-30. Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires Salman Sharif wished the pilgrims a "rewarding and fulfilling journey."

Taking to X, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi stated, "On the occasion of the Death Anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, @PakinIndia has issued 473 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the annual anniversary scheduled to be held in Pakistan from 21-30 June 2023."

It further stated, "Cd'A Salman Sharif extended heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a rewarding and fulfilling journey. During the visit, the pilgrims would, inter alia, go to Gurdwaras at Nankana Sahib, Panja Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor