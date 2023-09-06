Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami to hold protest against inflated electricity bills

slamabad [Pakistan], September 6 : Pakistan's political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has planned to hold a protest against the inflated electricity bills and soaring inflation, ARY News reported.

As per the details, The JI committee meeting was headed by Secretary General Ameerul Azeem and had finalized the schedule of ongoing protests against inflation.

JI chief Sirajul Haq has summoned the senior leadership meeting tomorrow at 10:30 am and will announce the schedule of a sit-in in a press conference, according to ARY News.

As Pakistanis are fuming over the inflated electric bills, the Pakistan government has officially petitioned the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to authorise the transfer of three quarterly adjustments accrued during FY2022-23 to consumers of K-Electric, which will leave the extra burden of Pak currency Rs 10/Unit on the K-electric consumers, The News International reported on Tuesday.

The Pakistan-based media outlet reported that the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has applied to Nepra, seeking approval for the transfer of three quarterly tariff adjustments (QTAs) pertaining to the fiscal year 2022-23.

These adjustments encompass charges of up to Rs 4.45 per unit for the first quarter, Rs0.4689 per unit for the second quarter and Rs5.41 per unit for the fourth quarter. Consequently, consumers of K-Electric will face a collective surge of Rs10.32 per unit in their electricity bills, payable in the months ahead.

As per The News International, the public hearing regarding the government’s petition is scheduled to be conducted by the power regulator on September 11.

The government has filed this application under the provisions of sections 7 and 31 of the Nepra Act, 1997, in conjunction with rule 17 of the Nepra Taridd (Standards and Procedure) Rules, 1998.

Concurrently, the request for the recovery of Rs4.45 per unit is attributed to the first quarterly adjustment spanning from July to September 2022. Additionally, a request has been made to enhance the quarterly adjustment for April- June 2023 (fourth quarter) by up to Rs5.40 per unit. These three distinct adjustment recoveries are anticipated to be implemented from September to December 2023, The News International reported.

