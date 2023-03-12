Pakistan Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq calls for 'system overhaul'

Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has blamed former and present rulers for bringing Pakistan "to the brink of disaster" and called for overhauling the system. Addressing a press conference on Saturday alongside Jamat-i-Islami Balochistan chief Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi, Haq said unless the system was overhauled, the issues could not be resolved, Dawn reported.

He claimed that as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's finance minister from 2013-14, he changed the system to address economic issues and eliminated the province's debt.

He said the rulers have no ability to take the country out of economic, political and constitutional crises.

He held both the PTI and the PDM coalition government responsible for the current crises.

The JI chief said people were unable to earn a livelihood due to unemployment while the inflation has reached 45pc, Dawn reported.

He said leaders of the parties within PDM were conducting protest movements against inflation when they were in opposition "But they are silent on inflation today."

He demanded that the prices of essential items should be reduced during Ramazan.

He said rulers go on Haj and Umrah with taxpayers' money.

"If Pakistan is really a poor country, then the Constitution should be amended, abolishing the post of governors and Governor Houses."

He added all institutions have failed and the burden of the government's failed policies is borne only by the people.

Turning his guns towards the Balochistan government, the JI chief said the province was being "looted from all sides".

Dawn reported referring to the arrest of the Haq Do Tehreek's chief, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, he said a week's ultimatum has been given to the provincial government for accepting the demands of the people of Gwadar and release arrested leaders.

"After the ultimatum, we will be free to take our own decision," the JI chief warned.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor