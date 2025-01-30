Pakistan: Journalistic bodies reject recent amendments to Peca, call it "transparent attempt to further tighten control over digital expression"

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 30 : Leading journalistic bodies from around the world have opposed recent amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), which became law after Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's approval on Wednesday, Dawn reported.

In a statement, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said, "The amendments to Pakistan's draconian PECA represent a transparent attempt to further tighten control over digital expression and internet freedom under the guise of curbing misinformation."

The IFJ stressed that the legislation threatens journalists, activists, and the public's right to information, as it extends government jurisdiction online, broadens censorship powers, and imposes penalties for vaguely defined offenses.

The organisation urged President Zardari to reject the bill and ensure that the "constitutional right to freedom of expression is upheld."

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) president Afzal Butt said it was 'very unfortunate' that Pakistan President did not listen to repeated calls made by the journalist bodies, who expressed concerns on the Peca amendments, according to the Dawn report.

Media advocacy group, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), has said that censorship and social media blocking in Pakistan indicates a "very disturbing decline in press freedom in the country." Meanwhile, Media Diversity Institute (MDI) also slammed the government over increased control over the press and internet, stating that it has "resulted in uncertainty, a climate of fear, and discomfort among the masses."

The Forum for Digital Rights and Democracy (FDRD), a group representing Pakistani civil society, academia, journalists, private companies, development organizations, and rights groups, expressed alarm over the PECA amendments, which were passed by Parliament without stakeholder consultation.

According to the forum, the lack of consultative process not only raises questions over the legitimacy of the law but also risks unintended harm to free speech and dissent which are essential components of democracy. Amnesty International, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and digital rights activists have already made similar statements, Dawn reported.

Earlier, media workers continued to hold protest against the Peca law and staged a demonstration outside the National Press Club. Leaders of the journalistic bodies expressed disappointment over Zardari's decision to give nod to the Peca amendments as he had promised that he would never sign the law.

Pakistan President signed the Peca law after the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) announcement that Zardari had assured them that he would not give his approval to the law, adding that this was conveyed to them by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, according to the report.

The statement issued by PRA said, "The president, at the request of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has halted the bill for some time till PRA Pakistan sends its suggestions." According to the statement, PRA delegation met JUI-F chief after which he contacted Zardari.

