Pakistan: JUI-F's 'Mehangai' march enters Punjab province

The Mehangai (inflation) march of Pakistani Opposition party, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), which started from Karachi, Sindh, has entered Punjab province.

The participants in the JUI-F 'Mehangai' march who were joining the joint opposition protest against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, received a warm welcome from the JUI-F supporters at the Iqbalabad Interchange on Friday, Pakistani channel Dunya News reported on Saturday.

Tight security was arranged for the participants when they reached Rahim Yar Khan, a city in Punjab province.

After staying a while in Rahim Yar Khan, JUI-F 'Mehangai' march left for Multan via motorway. The JUI-F is scheduled to reach Islamabad on March 27, according to Dunya News.

Last year, in November, the alliance of major opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decided to hold a 'Mehangai' march in provincial capitals before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad.

Earlier today, Pakistan's interior minister Sheikh Rasheed said that voting on the no-confidence motion against Pakistani PM is expected to take place on April 3 or 4.

The federal minister made this comment at a press conference in Islamabad today.

Meanwhile, after the no-confidence motion against Khan was adjourned to March 28, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has intensified its efforts to woo its allies.

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is likely to hold a meeting with Pakistani PM today, ARY News reported citing sources.

The no-confidence motion was submitted on March 8 after the PPP's long march in Islamabad. The Opposition is confident that its motion would be successful as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI-led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies MQM-P, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively.

