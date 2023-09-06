Pakistan: Kalash community known for unique culture complains of 'identity crisis' 

Chitral [Pakistan], September 6 : The Kalash community people in Pakistan are facing an identity crisis as the Pakistan government issued computerized national identity cards that didn’t show their religion, Dawn News reported on Wednesday.

The Pakistan-based media outlet reported that the community has complained that the identity crisis was becoming an issue for the Kalash as they’re no longer confined to their valleys and had become part of the national mainstream.

In a consultative meeting, Kalash elders Luke Rehmat, Baras Khan, Sherzada, Michel, Zarmast Gul and Unat Beg complained that their community faced several issues as the CNICs had no mention of their religion.

They said the situation had blown to a “full-fledged identity crisis” for the Kalash community, which was known worldwide for its unique and primitive ways of life and culture.

According to Dawn News, the elders said the Kalash community had long been striving for the resolution of the issue by authorities, but to no avail.

They alleged that the community Kalash community provided an identity to Chitral and the country as well.

Civil society members and government officials including Mukhtar Azam Khan, Ayaz Zareen and others endorsed the views of Kalash elders and said that sometimes, the nonappearance of Kalash religion in the national documents deprived the community of many concessions and privileges.

They said that the Kalash were the indigenous people of Chitral, who were preserving a unique culture, which attracted tourists and researchers from across the world, including Europe, the Americas and Australia.

