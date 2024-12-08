Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM accuses Sharif govt of using army to shoot at protestors

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 8 : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur accused the federal government of Pakistan of using the country's army to open fire at Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) supporters, Dawn reported.

As per Dawn, Gandapur said this in a public appearance, days after arrest warrants for him were issued by a court in Rawalpindi. While speaking to media persons after attending the convocation of Gomal Medical College in his hometown, Gandapur claimed the federal government had "illegally" invoked Article 245 during the PTI's protest in Islamabad last month.

Article 245 allows the Pakistan government to summon the army "in aid of civil power". The federal government invoked Article 245 to deploy the army at sensitive installations in the Red Zone for security purposes during the PTI's protest, Dawn noted.

While referring to the alleged killing of PTI supporters during the protest, Gandapur said the PML-N-led federal government "imposed Article 245 and used the army for shooting innocent people". He added, "At this time, there are 12 confirmed martyrs and 107 of our supporters are missing," Dawn said.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM also expressed apprehension over the missing workers and said thousands of PTI supporters were arrested and hundreds injured with gunshot wounds. He said the federal government's actions were "sowing hatred" among people

While commenting on PTI's negotiations with the government, Gandapur said the party would hold dialogues "for the sake of the country".

Incarcerated former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, has been in the Adiala Jail since August 2023, after he was arrested by the Rawalpindi police in January over his alleged involvement in the protest.

Dawn reported that two other PTI leaders, Omar Ayub Khan and ex-Punjab law minister Raja Basharat, were held this week after the indictment. They were later released on post-arrest bail.

