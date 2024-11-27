Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM claims PTI protests "still on", says "only Imran Khan" can call it off

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], November 27 : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated on Wednesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) protest is ongoing, asserting that only party founder Imran Khan has the authority to call it off.

Speaking at a press conference in Mansehra, Gandapur claimed that the party had been subjected to severe oppression, accusing the government of registering baseless cases against PTI members, Geo News reported.

He said, "Our party has faced coercion. Our leader [Imran Khan] is in jail, and even his wife [Bushra Bibi] was imprisoned." Gandapur emphasised that PTI is a peaceful party that consistently advocates for the supremacy of the Constitution, despite the challenges it faces.

Earlier on Wednesday, PTI announced a "temporary suspension" of its "do-or-die" protest after a midnight crackdown by law enforcement agencies that led to the dispersal of PTI workers. The decision came amid rising tensions following the three-day-long Islamabad protest, which began on November 24.

The move sparked a sharp response from Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, who criticised the PTI leadership. "Such a colossal failure has become their fate. This was not the final call, but merely a missed call," he remarked, also mocking KP CM Gandapur by suggesting his name should be "Ali Amin Bhagoora (deserter) instead of Ali Amin Gandapur."

In the wake of the crackdown, PTI claimed that eight of its members were killed in clashes with law enforcement, while government officials reported that three Rangers personnel and two police officers lost their lives during the stand-off.

PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai voiced disappointment over the abrupt end to the Islamabad protest, expressing frustration at the lack of clear direction from party leadership, reported Geo News.

Speaking on Geo News' program Geo Pakistan, he said, "The party leadership had failed to provide clear guidance during the protest."

Gandapur also used the press conference to attack the government's handling of PTI activities, accusing it of consistently denying PTI permission for rallies and processions. "Whenever we announce a rally or procession, we are denied permission. Even the courts are not providing justice," he stated. The chief minister reiterated that the sit-in would continue as per Imran Khan's directives, emphasising, "We announced a peaceful protest for the Islamabad march, and our founder allowed us to proceed to D-Chowk. Let me make it clear: the sit-in is ongoing."

Highlighting the violence that marked the protests, Gandapur claimed that PTI workers had been subjected to unprovoked aggression. "Several of our workers have been martyred, and hundreds have been injured. Why were we fired upon and subjected to violence when we remained peaceful?" he asked, adding that had there been no violence against PTI, their workers would not have retaliated.

The CM also detailed personal attacks against him during the protests. "I was personally targeted, there was an attempt to abduct me, and even a failed assassination attempt," he revealed. Gandapur pledged to file an FIR for the violence against PTI workers and hold those responsible accountable.

He also announced financial compensation for the families of the slain PTI members, saying, "I am announcing PKR 10 million for each of our martyred workers' families," Geo News reported.

Concluding his remarks, Gandapur asserted the strength of his province, stating, "This province knows how to claim its mandate and rights. The nation cannot be enslaved through bullets and violence."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor