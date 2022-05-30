Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Shah Muhammad attacked with rocket
By ANI | Published: May 30, 2022 05:42 PM 2022-05-30T17:42:33+5:30 2022-05-30T17:50:02+5:30
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa transport minister Malik Shah Muhammad was attacked by unidentified miscreants who fired a rocket at his residence on Saturday night.
As per the police, Muhammad was attacked in the Narmikhel Bakkakhel area of Bannu. The rocket partially damaged a wall of the hujra (drawing room where guests are entertained in Pashtun areas of Pakistan), reported Dawn.
At the time of the attack, the provincial minister was not present there. A police contingent reached the place and launched a search for the attackers.
( With inputs from ANI )
