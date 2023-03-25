Pakistan: Kohat residents complain of prolonged suspension of gas and electricity

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 25 : Residents in the Kohat region of Pakistan have been braving prolonged suspension of gas and electricity since the beginning of Ramazan, Dawn reported. People have started complaining regarding the prolonged suspension of gas and electricity in Kohat.

The prolonged suspension of gas and electricity has dashed the consumers' hopes of a "smooth" supply in the fasting month as promised by the government, as per the news report.

Sajid Islam, a local resident, said the Peshawar High Court had said that the residents of a gas-producing district should get the facility uninterrupted, Dawn reported. However, Sajid Islam stressed that Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) was violating the court orders.

Residents of both urban and rural regions have complained that the gas supply was suspended from 10 pm till 10 am in the morning, as per the Dawn report. Another resident named Hamid said that people were facing problems while preparing meals at Sehr and Iftar. Another resident said that consumers were in a bind since the beginning of Ramazan as they were facing prolonged electricity load-shedding.

Meanwhile, residents of the Azam Warsak area in Birmal Tehsil in Lower South Waziristan district on Thursday held a protest against electricity load-shedding, The News International reported. The people who had been protesting for three days said that the government was providing two hours of electricity to the residents of the Azam Warsak area in Birmal Tehsil.

The protesters said that the residents should be provided electricity from the Gomal Zam Dam as per the promises made to them. They said that Gomal Zam Dam was built within the limits of Lower South Waziristan and stressed that they had the right to get electricity from it, as per The News International report.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) district president Amanullah Wazir, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) district president Maulana Mirza Jan Wazir, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Malik Khayal Mohammad Wazir, National Democratic Movement leader Zainullah and scores of people participated in the protest held at Rustam Bazaar in Wana region of South Waziristan.

