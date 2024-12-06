Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi among world's most polluted cities amid smog crisis

Lahore [Pakistan], December 6 : Lahore and Karachi were ranked among the top three most polluted cities in the world due to their "very unhealthy" air quality, as Pakistan continues to battle a severe smog crisis, Geo News reported.

According to the Swiss air quality monitor, Lahore topped the global pollution chart with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 266 at 9:14 am, while Karachi followed closely in third place with an AQI of 216.

According to the report, Lahore has been suffering from hazardous smog for over two months, with the city experiencing the worst air quality in the region.

The smog is a mix of low-grade fuel emissions from factories and vehicles, compounded by the seasonal burning of crops by farmers. This combination, worsened by cooler temperatures and slow-moving winds, traps toxic particles over the city.

Karachi, though not traditionally affected by smog to the same extent, has seen its air quality deteriorate, crossing into the "very unhealthy" category for the first time in a month last week.

The toxic PM2.5 levels in Karachi were found to be 27.8 times higher than the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recommended limits. However, the situation improved slightly on Friday afternoon, with the AQI falling to 173, though remaining in the "unhealthy" range.

In addition to Lahore and Karachi, Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital, ranked as the second-most polluted city. The ongoing pollution crisis continues to threaten the health of millions, with the WHO warning that prolonged exposure to toxic air can lead to strokes, heart diseases, lung cancer, and respiratory illnesses.

As winter sets in, the Met Office forecasts a further drop in temperatures in Karachi, which is expected to worsen air quality. With the combination of smog, low temperatures, and high pollutant levels, the health risks for residents are alarming, urging urgent action to address the growing crisis.

