Pakistan: Lawyers to launch protest against attempt to limit judiciary's powers, warns Imran Khan's party

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 12 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator and Supreme Court Bar Association's former President Hamid Khan has warned that the legal fraternity will launch a protest against any attempt to restrict the powers of the judiciary, Dawn reported.

While addressing a press conference at the Lahore High Court Bar Association on Wednesday, he raised concern alleging that the Pakistan government appears to be trying to limit the powers of the court. He also expressed surprise over the gossip regarding a 'constitutional package.'

Hamid Khan said that whenever such a package is presented anywhere in the world, it is debated in the parliament for months, while further alleging that the Pakistan parliament is not playing its role and the Pakistan PM is speaking about the constitutional court, as reported by Dawn.

He expressed regret that the Pakistan Supreme Court's decision regarding the reserved seats has not yet been implemented. He further stressed that this amounts to contempt of court, and demanded action against those 'responsible.'

The PTI senator warned that parallel courts to the Supreme Court and high courts cannot be formed in Pakistan and appointments of so-called judges for new courts is not acceptable.

"If such actions are taken, lawyers across the country will resist the move." He also called for the issuance of notification for the appointment of the new chief justice.

Hamid Khan condemned the abolition of contempt of court law and added that the very forces that do not implement the court's decisions seek to remove the contempt of court law.

Meanwhile, Insaf Lawyers' Forum-Pakistan chapter President Ishtiaq A Khan also reacted on the issue and said Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa used to talk about the sanctity of the parliament, but he was doing nothing to stop new constitutional amendments.

He alleged that the extension of the chief justice's term was part of the 'London plan', Dawn reported.

