Pakistan: Leaders condemn state atrocities on Pashtun protesters in Bannu

Bannu [Pakistan], July 20 : The tragic shooting in Bannu has sparked widespread outrage and renewed calls for accountability among politicians and journalists. Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, a former senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, strongly condemned the state atrocities against Pashtun protesters.

In a post on X, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said, "Government terrorism is not acceptable, military operations are not acceptable, in any case, we want peace".

سرکاری دہشتگردی نامنظور، فوجی آپریشن نامنظور، ہر صورت میں ہمیں امن چاہیے۔ بنوں امن پاسون سے خطاب۔

Mushtaq also shared a video of the protest he participated in.

Highlighting the grim consequences of the violent clash, former MNA from North Waziristan, Mohsin Dawar, commented "Blood in response to peace".

PTI leader Sher Afzal Khan Marwat echoed similar sentiments and said, "Watching this video, I feel deep sorrow and condemn the recent shootings against peaceful protestors in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is disheartening to witness such brutality inflicted upon innocent Pakistanis, exercising their fundamental right to peaceful protest."

Journalists also voiced their indignation regarding the incident. Journalist Sabahat Zakariya expressed her dismay and said, "Pakistani forces firing directly into a peaceful protest. Jallianwala Bagh to Babbra to Okara to Bannu. So much for 'freedom'."

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), at least five protestors were killed and over 20 injured after security forces fired on participants of a peace rally in Bannu on Friday. Thousands had gathered in the southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa town to protest against terrorism, which escalated and turned unpleasant, resulting in gunfire.

The peace rally in Bannu, organised by local traders and political parties, saw participants waving white flags as symbols of peace.

Tensions escalated when protestors reportedly tried to enter the cantonment area, prompting security officials to open fire. The Bannu police stated that army personnel fired on protestors as they attempted to breach the Bannu cantonment, resulting in chaos and numerous injuries.

The Bannu rally was held following a deadly attack earlier in the week, where a suicide bomber targeted an army outpost, resulting in the deaths of eight Pakistani soldiers.

