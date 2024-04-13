Pakistan: Lightning kills three as rains lash parts of Balochistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 13 : Three people, including two children, were killed by lightning strikes and two others were injured as heavy rains lashed parts of Balochistan on Friday, Dawn reported.

Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy showers were forecasted in several regions, including Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, and Kalat. Additionally, rainfall was expected in Turbat, Harnai, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Chagi, Panjgur, Gwadar, and Kech, as per Dawn.

The Met Department mentioned that aside from Quetta, drizzling was expected in areas like Pishin, Muslim Bagh, and Ziarat, while Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Kohlu, Sibi, and Jhal Magsi were expected to have significant rainfall, according to Radio Pakistan.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall on Saturday led to flooding in low-lying areas of Quetta. Mastung, Kalat, Shaheed Sikandarabad, Noshki, Pishin, Kharan, Qila Abdullah, and Kachhi also received heavy rains. Furthermore, a dust storm affected Kalat, reducing visibility in the area.

According to Dawn, an update provided by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Jahanzeb Khan reported the unfortunate incident of two children losing their lives due to a lightning strike in Sorab district.

He said that the PDMA was in contact with its district-level counterparts and other allied departments to monitor the weather situation.

Meanwhile, the Levies control room said that a 22-year-old man was killed in a lightning strike in Pishin.

According to a statement released by the PDMA, the Meteorological department had forecasted rainfall across the province. The statement mentioned that westerly winds would bring rain to most districts until April 14.

Anticipated rainfall included areas such as Jiwani, Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, Lasbela, Hub, Kech, Panjgur, Turbat, Awaran, Kalat, Sorab, Chagi, Noshki, Mastung, Quetta, Chaman, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Barkhan, Duki, Loralai, Harnai, Zhob, Sherani, Sibi, and Musa Khel districts.

The PDMA advised the public to take precautionary measures, including avoiding contact with electricity poles and electrical appliances during the rainfall.

"Take special care of small children, the elderly, and the disabled, and avoid unnecessary travel given the prevailing weather conditions," it said.

The PDMA also urged citizens to refrain from going near deep waters and dams, adding that those driving vehicles should seek refuge in a safe space during the rainfall or drive slowly.

It also called for making arrangements for livestock and keeping stormwater drains clean. "In case of any emergency, contact the concerned deputy commissioner's office, the district Levies control room, or the PDMA control room," it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor