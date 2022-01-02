Pakistan: Locals block roads, protest against power outages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Scores of local men and women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday blocked the road leading to the Torkham border and protested against prolonged power outages in the area.

Traffic on the main road leading to the Torkham border was suspended twice and women protesters blocked the main road near Shah Kas to vent their anger against the prolonged and unscheduled power suspension, which they said had badly affected their routine life, reported Dawn.

The tribal women placed stones on the road while also staging a sit-in in order to convey their resentment about the frequent power outages and low voltage, which they said had also caused a shortage of drinking water.

Residents of Gharreeza locality, also in Jamrud, blocked the main road for the same reason and accused the local grid station staff of subjecting them to over 18 hours daily load shedding, reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Opposition parties reject Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) in electricity bills under the Imran Khan government and call for a refund of the amount.

Pakistan Opposition parties urge the imposition of exorbitant fuel price adjustment (FPA) in electricity bills and urged the federal government to refund the additional amount charged under this head to consumers in the next month's bill, according to the Dawn.

( With inputs from ANI )

