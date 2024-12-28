Pakistan: Mahrang Baloch expresses concern over "military barbarism" by "Death Squad", urges support for Turbat sit-in

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 28 : Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch has expressed concern over the rise in incidents of "military barbarism", enforced disappearances and dumping by local militias backed by state security forces in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

She said that "military barbarism" is being conducted with full force, especially in Balochistan's remote areas.

Highlighting a case of enforced disappearance, she alleged that Zareef was disappeared in Tump town of Kech on Friday night and later killed. She expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased and urged people of Balochistan to join the sit-in in Turbat.

"The intensity of military barbarism, along with enforced disappearances and dumping by local militias backed by state security forces locally known as "Death Squad," has intensified recently. The military barbarism is being carried out with full force, particularly in Balochistan's remote areas. As part of this campaign, Zareef, son of Homar, was disappeared last night in Tump town, Kech, and later killed. BYC and I stand in full solidarity with the deceased's family and appeal to the Baloch nation to join the sit-in in Turbat," Mahrang Baloch posted on X.

On December 26, families of missing persons staged a protest in Hub Chowki, Balochistan, to mark the sixth anniversary of Rashid Hussain's enforced disappearance. The protest came mid the ongoing enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan by Pakistan armed forces.

Rashid, a Baloch activist, was abducted in 2018 while in the United Arab Emirates and has been missing ever since. The protesters called for his immediate release and demanded justice for other individuals who have fallen victim to enforced disappearances in the area, The Balochistan Post reported.

Rashid Hussain had been living in exile in the UAE since 2017 before he was allegedly abducted and detained for six months in the Gulf country. His family claims that, after his detention, he was transferred to Pakistan without any legal procedure or documentation. Since then, his whereabouts have remained unknown, and attempts to trace him through legal channels, including courts and commissions, have been unsuccessful.

At the protest, Rashid's mother shared the anguish of her six-year-long fight for her son's release, The Balochistan Post reported. "I have approached every court and commission, but no one has responded to my cries for help. My son was abducted unlawfully, and the justice system has let me down. If he has committed a crime, he should be brought to court, but keeping him missing for six years is intolerable."

She urged international human rights organizations to step in, describing her son's disappearance as a serious violation of human rights.According to the report, the families of other missing persons, civil society members, and political leaders also joined the protest.

Rashid's sister, Fareeda Baloch, also spoke at the gathering, expressing the family's ongoing suffering and tireless efforts for justice. She criticized Pakistan's judicial and legal systems for neglecting her family and countless others in Balochistan, The Balochistan Post reported.

Fareeda Baloch said, "It has been six years since my brother was abducted in the UAE and transferred to Pakistan without any legal process. Despite our persistent efforts both nationally and internationally, including appeals to the UN, Amnesty International, and other human rights organizations, the authorities have provided no answers."

