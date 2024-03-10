Pakistan: Mahrang Baloch urges human rights organisations to act after enforced disappearance of another Baloch student

Gwadar [Pakistan], March 10 : Prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch expressed concern over another enforced disappearance of a Baloch student and urged human rights organisations to address the issue.

The "enforced disappearance" of Baloch student Khuda Dad Siraj is not the first such incident. The Enforced disappearance of Baloch people is a major issue in the country.

Taking to X, Mahrang Baloch stated, "The enforced disappearance of Baloch student Khuda Dad Siraj, son of Siraj Ahmed from Sargodha, Punjab, is alarming. The escalating incidents of such disappearances among Baloch students in educational institutions in Punjab and Islamabad are deeply troubling. I urge human rights organisations to address Khuda Dad's disappearance by Pakistan's secret agencies in Sargodha".

The enforced disappearance of Baloch student Khuda Dad Siraj, son of Siraj Ahmed from Sargodha, Punjab, is alarming. The escalating incidents of such disappearances among Baloch students in educational institutions in Punjab and Islamabad are deeply troubling. I urge human… pic.twitter.com/EyoOjBZTEk — Mahrang Baloch (@MahrangBaloch_) March 9, 2024

Earlier, another student was reported missing by the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department. They slammed the "barbarous regime" of Pakistan while raising concerns over the continued 'enforced disappearances' of Baloch students.

The department informed in a statement that Imtiaz Baloch, a graduate student from PMAS Arid University Rawalpindi in Pakistan, was forcefully abducted by Pakistan's law enforcement agencies on Wednesday.

He was allegedly picked up by Pakistan's law enforcement agencies from the Hostel City in Islamabad.

"This egregious act represents a blatant violation of fundamental human rights and the rule of law," it stated.

"The continuous forced disappearances of Baloch students must end immediately. Such actions not only undermine the principles of justice and due process but also cause fear and insecurity within communities. Imtiaz Baloch, like all individuals, deserves to be treated with dignity and afforded his rights to liberty and security," the statement added.

It further demanded the release of Imtiaz and called on the Pakistani authorities to "uphold their obligation under national and international law" to ensure the safety of all individuals from arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance.

Recently, the Islamabad High Court heard a case related to the implementation of recommendations of the Inquiry Commission on Enforced Disappearances and a petition seeking the recovery of missing Baloch students.

