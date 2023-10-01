Pakistan: Man arrested for impersonating police officer, extorting PKR 100,000

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 1 : A man was apprended on Saturday for allegedly impersonating a police officer and extorting at least Pakistani Rupee (PKR) 100,000 from a citizen, reported The Express Tribune.

Atiqur Rehman on Saturday reported to the police that his nephew Ajaz alias Baga had been robbed.

However, the accused Allah Ditta came to Rehman's residence dressed in a police uniform and threatened him. He said, "I will kill you and your nephew in the police encounter."

The accused then demanded Rs 200,000 from Rehman who then paid Rs 100,000 on the spot, according to The Express Tribune.

However, again, two days later, the accused returned and demanded money.

Rehman asked him for more time to pay the remaining amount.

Later, he asked about the accused in his surroundings and got to know that he was neither a police officer nor an employee, but rather a volunteer, reported The Express Tribune.

"While posing as a police officer, he stole Rs100,000 from me at gunpoint," Rehman said.

Following the actions proved in the inquiry, SP Saddar arrested the accused and registered a case under Section 384-506B-170 PPCD with Saddar Tandlianwala.

Amid persistently poor law and order situation, this incident is not the first one that has taken place.

Pakistan is currently facing the worst time as the nation is witnessing a food crisis, devaluation of the rupee, electricity shortage, and attacks. Due to these issues, the crime rate in the country has been on the rise.

