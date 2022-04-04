Pakistan media, rights groups condemn dissolving of National Assembly

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) condemned the rejection of the resolution for vote of no-confidence against Imran Khan, during the session of the National Assembly on Sunday.

"PFUJ and HRCP have condemned the act of, Dy Speaker of National Assembly for rejecting the resolution for vote of no confidence against the prime minister during the session of the National Assembly," PFUJ and HRCP said in a joint statement.

In a strongly-worded joint statement, the groups rejected the Pakistan Prime Ministers' advice to President to dissolve the assembly. "In doing so he has violated Article 95 of the Constitution of Pakistan," the statement said.

They said that the acts of President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri amount to subverting the constitution of Pakistan and an attack on democracy by not allowing voting on vote of no confidence and then ordering to dissolve the assemblies.

"This will push the country towards anarchy and authoritarianism," they added.

PFUJ and UIRCP also appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to declare all these acts of the President, PM and Deputy Speaker as void "Ab Initio." They said the political system cannot be run on the whims and wishes of individuals. Personal agenda and ego must not be allowed to detract Pakistan from a democratic path.

"Pakistani people, intelligentsia and civil society and struggled and laid their lives for democracy and constitutionalism in the country", they reminded.

