Pakistan Met dept forecasts rain amid deluge fears

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], August 3 : The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast more rain, with wind-thundershowers in the upper and central regions of the country over the coming week, Dawn reported.

The department has asked provincial disaster management authorities and district administrations to take preventive measures against possible urban flooding.

According to the PMD, weak monsoon currents continue to move into the upper and central regions of the country and are expected to intensify from August 4. A westerly wave is forecast to strengthen on August 5. From August 4 to 7, rain, wind and thundershowers, with isolated heavy falls, are expected in Kashmir. In Gilgit-Baltistan, heavy rainfall with occasional gaps is predicted from August 5 to 7.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to experience rain, wind and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls from August 4 to 7.

In Pakistan's Punjab and Islamabad, rain and thundershowers, with scattered heavy falls, are predicted in several areas, as per Dawn.

Balochistan is forecast to experience mainly hot and humid weather, although rain, wind and thundershowers are expected in northeastern and southern parts on August 6. Sindh is likely to see hot and humid conditions in most parts, with cloudy weather and light rain expected in coastal areas.

Climate experts are of the opinion that climate change is severely impacting Pakistan, particularly the province of Punjab, where rainfall has been unusually heavy and frequent, as per The Express Tribune.

Compared to previous years, rainfall records have surpassed normal levels in areas that previously saw less intense weather since the increase in global temperatures has disrupted the monsoon system in the region. In particular, rising temperatures in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean have led to more moisture-laden monsoon winds, resulting in heavier and more prolonged downpours.

Meteorologists have estimated that if normal monsoon rainfall for Pakistan's Punjab is between 800-900mm, the total this year has already crossed 1,000mm and could reach 1,200mm by the end of the season. Despite alerts issued from the Meteorological Department and PDMA, local administrations were unprepared for the unprecedented downpours and are now reacting to it as though it were a natural disaster, as per The Express Tribune.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor