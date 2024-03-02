Pakistan: Minor house help girl 'tortured to death' in Sargodha

Lahore [Pakistan], March 2 : In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old house help was allegedly tortured to death by her employers, shedding light on the plight of minors compelled to work amid economic challenges, Geo News reported.

The disturbing episode unfolded in Village 84 South, a suburb of Sargodha, where the girl served as a domestic worker for a feudal figure named Jawad Bhatti.

Local authorities revealed that Bhatti and his wife purportedly subjected the young girl to brutal abuse, using iron rods and sticks in the horrifying act. Following the alleged murder, the suspects contacted the girl's family, falsely portraying the incident as an accident resulting in injuries, as reported by Geo News.

Upon reaching the location, the family of the deceased was confronted with the grim reality that their daughter had been subjected to torture and subsequently killed. Adding to the distress, Bhatti and his wife had fled the scene, prompting law enforcement to initiate a search for their apprehension.

A murder case has been officially registered against Jawad Bhatti and his wife at the Laksian Police Station based on the complaint filed by the house help's father. Concurrently, efforts are underway to locate and arrest the suspects. The police shared that Bhatti is a toll plaza contractor. The girl's body has been moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz swiftly responded to the tragedy, taking notice and requesting a report from the inspector-general of police. She stressed the imperative need for a thorough investigation and urged swift justice, firmly asserting that violence has no place in Punjab.

This heartbreaking incident brings attention to the vulnerability of child domestic workers, who often face abuse, exploitation, and the risk of trafficking. Frequently lured into employment by middlemen promising work, these children endure grueling hours without breaks, are deprived of education, and remain at risk of physical and sexual abuse, Geo News reported.

