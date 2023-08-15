Pakistan: Murad Ali Shah, Rana Ansar agree on former SC judge Maqbool Baqar’s name for Sindh interim CM post

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 15 : Outgoing Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and opposition leader in the now-dissolved provincial assembly Rana Ansar on Monday agreed to propose the name of former Supreme Court judge Maqbool Baqar for the caretaker CM's post, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Murtaza Wahab made the announcement on Twitter. Wahab said that the two leaders have agreed to propose the name of Justice Maqbool Baqar as Sindh's interim Chief Minister.

Murtaza Wahab tweeted, "This is to inform that the consultative process between Sindh CM and the opposition leader under Article 224(1A) took place on 12th,13th and 14th of August. Both the leaders have agreed to propose the name of Justice Maqbool Baqar sahib as the caretaker chief minister."

After Murtaza Wahab's announcement, Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Rana Ansar also confirmed the development, according to Dawn report.

She said that several names were considered for the post and "this name was chosen with the consensus of leadership from both sides." She said that Grand Democratic Alliance was also consulted on the matter.

Speaking to reporters, Murtaza Wahab said the Sindh CM and opposition leader’s recommendations to appoint Baqar as the caretaker CM had been sent to the Sindh Governor for approval.

As per the news report, Murad Ali Shah and Rana Ansar were to agree on a name for the caretaker CM within three days of the dissolution of the Sindh Assembly on Friday, according to Dawn report.

If they had not agreed on a name, the matter would have been referred to a committee constituted by the assembly speaker.

On Friday, the Sindh Assembly in Pakistan was dissolved as the province's Governor Kamran Tessori signed and gave approval to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s summary for the dissolution of the provincial legislature, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The dissolution of the Sindh Assembly comes just days before the completion of the Sindh Assembly's five-year tenure, which began on August 13, 2018. Last week, the Pakistan National Assembly was also dissolved before the completion of its term.

