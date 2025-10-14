"Pakistan must look at itself in the mirror": BJP MP Nishikant Dubey at UNGA

New York [US], October 14 : BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday criticised Pakistan in the United Nations, citing its defeat in Operation Sindoor and accusing it of grave violations under the UN agenda on children and armed conflict (CAAC).

He was addressing a session at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the Agenda for the Promotion and Protection of Child Rights. Dubey thanked the UN for acknowledging India's initiatives for child welfare, and contrasted them with Pakistan's record.

"My delegation thanks the mandate holders for their presentations on the subject of child rights. Creating an enabling environment for the protection and holistic development of children is a matter of national importance. We thank the Special Rapporteur for commending India's efforts in this regard - for example, mentioning initiatives such as the Child Helpline 1098, which provides emergency assistance to children at risk, and the Ujjwala Yojana, which focuses on the prevention, rescue, and rehabilitation of children from trafficking and sexual exploitation," he said.

He described Pakistan as one of the "most serious violators" of the CAAC agenda.

"Pakistan, on the other hand, presents a stark contrast. It is a country that is one of the most serious violators of the CAAC agenda. We strongly condemn their attempt to divert the world's attention from the grave abuses against children within their borders, as evidenced by the Secretary-General's 2025 report on CAAC and the ongoing cross-border terrorism," Dubey said.

Citing the same, he accused Pakistan of being involved in attacks on schools and healthcare workers, particularly in the border region.

"Beyond their borders, the same report detailed attacks by Pakistan on health workers in schoolsparticularly girls' schoolsand incidents along the Afghanistan border where cross-border shelling and airstrikes by Pakistan were directly responsible for the killing and maiming of Afghan children," he said.

Dubey also referred to Operation Sindoor, calling it a "measured response" to the April 25 Pahalgam terror attack.

"If Operation Sindoor is mentioned, the international community has not forgotten the brutal, targeted attacks carried out by Pakistan-trained terrorists that claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025," he said.

He said India's response remained restrained even as Pakistan targeted civilians. "In a considered and balanced response, India exercised its legitimate right to defend its people against terrorism and bring its organizers and perpetrators to justice, carrying out surgical strikes on nine terrorist hideouts under Operation Sindoor in May 2025. In contrast, Pakistan deliberately targeted our border villages, resulting in the deaths of numerous civilians, including children," he said.

Dubey said Pakistan should "look at itself in the mirror" instead of preaching to others.

"Pakistan must look at itself in the mirror, stop preaching on this platform, act to protect children within its borders, and stop targeting women and children across its borders," he said.

आज माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी @narendramodi द्वारा दी गई ज़िम्मेदारी के तहत संयुक्त राष्ट्र संघ में पाकिस्तान को ऑपरेशन सिंदूर में उसकी हार और उसके हालात पर लताड़ लगाई @IndiaUNNewYork pic.twitter.com/MhNJVr4x1K— Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) October 13, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

In a post on X, Dubey said, "Today, under the responsibility given by the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan was reprimanded in the United Nations for its defeat in Operation Sindoor and its current situation."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor