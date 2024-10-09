Pakistan: Names of Pashtun rights organisation members added to list of 'terror suspects'

Peshawar [Pakistan], October 9 : In another attempt to mobilise state mechanisms for suppression of dissent, Pakistan has added the names of 52 individuals from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the Fourth Schedule under Section 11EE of Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The move is yet another step taken by Paksitan against the banned Pashtun rights organisation Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) for raising human rights voices against Paksitan. The individuals added to the Fourth Schedule list have been blamed for assisting the PTM, Samaa TV news reported.

Reportedly, the Fourth Schedule is a list of individuals suspected of terrorism or facilitating terrorism, and their inclusion restricts their movement and other activities, subjecting them to close monitoring by law enforcement agencies.

In the Fourth Schedule list, 16 individuals have been added from South Waziristan. The names from South Waziristan include the founder of PTM, Manzoor Ahmed Pashteen.

Others include Shah Faisal Ghazi, Jamal Maliar, Alam Zeib, Muhammad Sami alias Pashteen, Hayat Khan, Ameer Hamza, Ishtiaq Mehsud, Muhammad Bilal, Abdul Qahar, Dr Syed Alam, Saifur Rehman, Murtaza Khan Mehsud, Mustafa Chamto, Muhammad Farooq, and Muhammad Sajjad, the Samaa TV report added.

Notably, the current actions against PTM supporters showcase the state's ongoing efforts to curb voices raising concerns over Pakistan's human rights record.

The inclusion of these names in the Fourth Schedule means that they will face severe restrictions, including travel bans and the freezing of assets, as part of the government's strategy to counter terrorism and movements that challenge national unity.

The organisation PTM, under the leadership of Manzoor Pashteen, has been a major voice against human rights violations in Pakistan's tribal regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This major crackdown on PTM has triggered significant public debate regarding freedom of speech and the limit of dissent within Pakistan.

The crackdown on the leaders of PTM comes as the date of the Pashtun National Jirga on October 11 approaches.

Amid this situation, PTM individuals associated with PTM have witnessed excessive force, tear gas shelling and burning of the encampment ahead of the Pashtun national gathering.

Despite assurances from the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding full security for their camp, the police initiated a midnight raid on the organisers of the Jirga, setting fire to the camps and continuing to attack, arrest, and detain peaceful activists gathered at the site. These actions by the authorities were condemned by the Pashtun National Jirga organising committee.

The committee at that time had demanded that the provincial government immediately cease its crackdown on activists, conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, and ensure the security of the encampment, allowing Pashtuns to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

