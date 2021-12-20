Pakistan national who inadvertently crossed border repatriated by India

By ANI | Published: December 20, 2021 05:55 PM2021-12-20T17:55:02+5:302021-12-20T18:05:02+5:30

Pakistan national Waseem Tanveer, with speech and hearing impairment, was repatriated by India via Attari-Wagah border on December 18.

Pakistan national who inadvertently crossed border repatriated by India | Pakistan national who inadvertently crossed border repatriated by India

Pakistan national who inadvertently crossed border repatriated by India

Next

Pakistan national Waseem Tanveer, with speech and hearing impairment, was repatriated by India via Attari-Wagah border on December 18.

"This Pakistani boy, who was under detention in India, had inadvertently crossed the border," tweeted Pakistan High Commission to India.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Pakistan High Commission