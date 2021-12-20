Pakistan national who inadvertently crossed border repatriated by India

Pakistan national Waseem Tanveer, with speech and hearing impairment, was repatriated by India via Attari-Wagah border on December 18.

"This Pakistani boy, who was under detention in India, had inadvertently crossed the border," tweeted Pakistan High Commission to India.

( With inputs from ANI )

