Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif's fresh medical report submitted to Lahore High Court

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 7 : A fresh medical report of former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif, who is scheduled to return to Pakistan on October 21, was submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

Nawaz had left for London in 2019 on medical grounds. The LHC had allowed the ex-premier to travel abroad initially for a period of four weeks, extendable on the basis of medical reports.

As per Nawaz's report, he had "some residual anginal symptoms" which would require "frequent follow-up investigations" in London and Pakistan.

The report was signed by Professor Carlo Di Mario, a consultant cardiologist at the Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals, part of Guy's and St Thomas' National Health Service Foundation Trust.

The cardiologist noted that they first tried medical treatment, strengthening his antianginal therapy, as per ARY News.

The doctor said in the report: "When Nawaz's symptoms worsened, another angioplasty was conducted in November 2022 which targeted an occluded left circumflexed artery."

It added that the elder Sharif still has some residual anginal symptoms and suggested continuous monitoring.

Nawaz is currently facing various cases, including the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Avenfield, Al-Azizia and Hill Metal and the Flagship references.

As per sources, the former premier will return to Pakistan on October 21 via a connecting flight. Elder Sharif will land at Abu Dhabi International Airport from London on October 21 and on the same day, he will leave for Lahore.

