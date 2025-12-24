Pakistan: Neglected nomadic communities in Mailsi expose governance gaps

Mailsi [Pakistan], December 24 : Nomadic settlements in the Mailsi district of Pakistan's Punjab province have increasingly taken the shape of a neglected humanitarian, social, and security crisis, raising concern among social activists and local observers.

The Express Tribune reported that continued state inaction has allowed the situation to worsen, creating urgent challenges that require intervention from higher authorities.

According to The Express Tribune, like many parts of Punjab, Mailsi hosts a large population of nomadic families living in makeshift huts along roadsides, railway tracks, and near residential areas. However, neither district administrations nor other government departments possess verified data on their exact numbers, identities, or living conditions.

The report further noted that the absence of any clear policy for registration, rehabilitation, or social integration has left the issue unchecked. As reported by the media outlet, in Mailsi city alone, nomadic families can be found near the railway station, Model Town, Jamal Town, and Dauraha areas. Similar settlements exist in surrounding localities, including Adda Nohail, Dokota, Adda Lal Sagu, Tibba Sultanpur, and Garha Mor, where families live in temporary huts near highways, junctions, and populated neighbourhoods.

Unofficial estimates reported by The Express Tribune suggest that the number of nomadic individuals in the Mailsi may run into several thousands, though constant migration and lack of official registration make accurate figures impossible. A major concern highlighted by The Express Tribune is the near-total absence of legal identity among these communities.

Most families do not possess national identity cards, depriving them of access to education, healthcare, social protection schemes, and financial assistance programmes.

The Express Tribune reported that the lack of documentation also prevents many from benefiting from public health initiatives such as polio, measles, and rubella vaccination campaigns, further exacerbating health risks.

The situation, as highlighted by The Express Tribune, exposes deep governance failures and reflects Pakistan's chronic inability to protect its most vulnerable populations. It reflects broader structural shortcomings in governance, where marginalised communities remain abandoned while the state struggles to enforce even basic welfare delivery mechanisms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor