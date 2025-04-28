Pakistan: Nine people killed, 21 others injured in blast near peace committee office in South Waziristan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], April 28 : As many as nine people were killed and 21 others were injured in a blast near a peace committee office in Wana area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan district, Geo News reported, citing police.

In a statement, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Imranullah said the number of injured rose to 21. Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Jan Muhammad said 16 people were undergoing treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Wana.

According to Deputy Commissioner Nasir Khan, the blast took place near the peace committee's office, resulting in the deaths of seven people and injuring 16 others.

Separately, the police officials said that the peace committee's office was destroyed due to the blast, Geo News reported. Authorities have launched a probe into the incident. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

A sharp rise in terrorist attacks has been seen in Pakistan in January 2025, increasing by 42 per cent compared to the previous month, according to data released by the think tank, Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

According to the data, at least 74 terrorist attacks took place across the nation, resulting in the deaths of 91 individuals, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 terrorists. Another 117 individuals were injured, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 terrorists.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been the worst affected province in terms of terrorism in Pakistan, followed by Balochistan. Terrorists carried out 27 attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's settled districts, resulting in the deaths of 19 individuals, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two terrorists, Geo News reported.

As many as 19 terrorist attacks were reported in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leading to 46 fatalities, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.

Balochistan has also witnessed a rise in terrorist attacks, with at least 24 attacks, claiming the lives of 26 individuals, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and nine terrorists.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor