Pakistan: No clear victor in sight as results draw closer to finish line

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 10 : Although two main political leaders from two different parties claimed victory in the general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has not yet announced the final poll results.

Meanwhile, according to the unofficial provisional results reported by Geo News for 241 out of 266 seats, the independent candidates, mostly backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) are leading with 97 seats.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which has emerged as the single largest party, is trailing with 72 seats, followed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at 52 seats.

While Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamiat-e-Ulami-Faizal (JUI-F) and Balochistan National Party (BNP) reported to win 15, 3 and 2 seats respectively.

Pakistan's former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday released a 'victory speech' in his AI-enabled voice, saying that the 'London Plan' of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif failed with the massive turnout of voters on polling day.

"My beloved countrymen. By turning out in such huge numbers and exercising your democratic right of franchise, you have laid the foundation for the restoration of the freedom to exercise citizens' rights. I congratulate you all on helping us win the elections handsomely. I had full faith in your turning out in such large numbers to cast your ballots. You lived up to my trust and the massive turnout on election day surprised many. The 'London Plan' because of your active participation in the democratic exercise. Nawaz Sharif is a leader of low intelligence who gave a victory speech despite his party trailing in 30 seats," the former PM and PTI founder said in an audio clip of his AI-enabled voice on social media platform X.

Moreover, three-time Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif claimed that his party has emerged as the 'single-largest' party and wants to lead the country to prosperity while developing peaceful relations with neighbours.

This comes as the counting for the elections held on Thursday is underway, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has emerged as the single-largest party but is trailing behind the independent candidates, mostly backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Addressing a huge rally in Lahore, Sharif said, "I can see the spark of happiness in your eyes. This spark is asking for mending an 'injured' Pakistan. It is calling for development to transform Pakistan into a beautiful country."

He also vowed to develop schools and hospitals in the country and work towards combating inflation and unemployment in the crisis-stricken country.

"We have to do such work that no one should feel the pain while paying the electricity, gas bills, or while purchasing petrol, diesel, paying the school fees. There should be employment for the people...we will distribute laptops for students, build schools and toilets, and give free medicines in hospitals," Sharif said.

Nawaz Sharif also announced his intention to form a united government with the help of his former allies - Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) amid a fractured mandate.

