Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan Guv to resign after election of new PM

Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon has decided to resign from his office, reported local media citing sources.

According to the sources, the governor, who took the oath of his office in September 2018, will resign from his post after the election of the new prime minister in the country, reported ARY News.

Further, the leader of the Opposition of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Amjad Hussain of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has today announced plans to initiate a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly session to elect the new premier will now be held at 2.00 pm on Monday (tomorrow), contrary to a previous schedule of 11.00 am.

Nomination papers of Pakistan joint opposition candidate Shehbaz Sharif and PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been approved for the Prime Minister's election.

Security measures ahead of the election are also set in place. Strict security is in place around the D-chowk. Furthermore, roads leading to Parliament will be opened after the election of the new premier, as per the news channel.

The development comes after voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government began in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night where 174 members have recorded their votes in favour of the resolution that ousted Imran Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

