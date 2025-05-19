Pakistan: Paank decries "intensifying wave" of enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 19 : Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, slammed Pakistan's latest wave of enforced disappearances and provided details of seven people forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani forces.

Sharing the details in a post on X, Paank provided details of the abducted individuals.

"Paank strongly condemns the intensifying wave of enforced disappearances in #Balochistan. 7 more forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces. On May 16, 2025, Pakistani security officials called Shah Nawaz Baloch, son of Barpi, with his father to military camp Nali, who lived in the Laki area in the Mashkai tehsil of the Awaran district. His father was permitted to leave, but Shah Nawaz was unlawfully held and has since vanished."

"On May 17,2025, Ameen Ullah Baloch, son of Amanullah, a resident of Naseerabad, was forcibly disappeared from the Shaikhari area in Kalat by Pakistani security forces. He is a landlord by profession. On May 17,2025, Niaz Ali, son of Mehboob Ali, a resident of Naseerabad, was forcibly disappeared from the Shaikhari area in Kalat by Pakistani security forces. He is a landlord by profession. On May 2025, 13-year-old Fiaz Ali, son of Niaz Ali, a resident of Naseerabad, was forcibly disappeared from the Shaikhari area in Kalat by Pakistani security forces. On May 18,2025, Naveed Baloch, son of Izzat Baloch, a resident of the Jimuri area in Pasni Tehsil of Gwadar District, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces. On May 18,2025, Advocate Cheif Atta Ullah Baloch, son of Saleh Muhammad Shad, a resident of the Killi Shadi Khan area in Mastung, was forcibly detained and disappeared by Pakistani security forces from his home. On May 18,2025, Waqas Baloch, son of Wazeer Khan, a resident of the Killi Sheikan area in Mastung, was forcibly detained and disappeared by Pakistani security forces from his home."

Balochistan faces ongoing human rights violations, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and suppression of dissent. Security forces and insurgent groups are both accused of abuses. Civilians often suffer amid conflict, with limited media access and accountability. International concern grows, but effective intervention and justice remain elusive for many victims.

