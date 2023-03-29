Pakistan: Pakistan Muslim League Vice Prez advises CJP Bandial against 'following' Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 29 : Pakistan Muslim League-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday advised Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to not follow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, Dawn reported.

While addressing the party rally in Kasur, she claimed that Chief Justice of Pakistan had later turned his back on those "facilitating" him.

She said, "The courts are taking suo motu notice today on the words of this madman (Imran). So I want to tell you, with great respect, Umar Ata Bandial sahab do not follow after this man. He has used every facilitator of his and later turned on them."

Maryam said the country's situation would not have deteriorated to this extent if the CJP had "punished" Imran for violating the Constitution at the time of the no-confidence vote, reported Dawn.

"The nation is asking why someone who committed such a serious crime was let go scot free," she said.

Maryam also questioned why the CJP only took notice of matters concerning the Constitution when Imran talked about them.

The PML-N chief orgser alleged that Imran was being currently "facilitated" by a few judges.

Earlier, Pakist Supreme Court have challenged the powers of the CJP, saying the apex court "cannot be dependent on the solitary decision of one man, the Chief Justice", Geo News reported.

In a 27-page note for the apex court's March 1 verdict in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suo motu, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail called it important "to revisit the power of 'one-man show' enjoyed by the office of the Chief Justice of Pakistan [Umar Ata Bandial]," as per the Geo News report.

The decision of the judges came after the Supreme Court of Pakistan served notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan, adjourning the hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition challenging the electoral body's decisions to delay Punjab Assembly polls till October 8, as per the news report.

