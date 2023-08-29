Pakistan People's Party calls for general elections to be held within next 90 days with Pak poll body

Karachi [Pakistan], August 29 : In a meeting with representatives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Tuesday reiterated its demand that the upcoming general elections take place within the 90-day window specified by the constitution, reported ARY News.

Nayyar Bukhari, the leader of the PPP, told reporters after today's meeting that Article 224 of the Constitution, which established a deadline for elections after the dissolution of an assembly, should be followed.

“The stance we adopted today is that the PPP wants the ECP to announce a new election date and the schedule for it,” Bukhari said.

He said that it is very “important to announce the election date and schedule”.

He added that the PPP would review the ECP's response to today's meeting at a meeting of its central executive committee (CEC) in Lahore before formulating its next course of action. A statement on the meeting has not yet been released by the election watchdog.

Further, Sherry Rehman, the PPP leader, took control of the press conference and stated that they had a good meeting with the ECP during which "we put all our reservations," ARY News reported. The leader stated that, while it is the poll body's duty to organise elections, the Constitution mandates that they take place no later than 90 days following the dissolution of the National Assembly, reported ARY News.

Naveed Qamar said, “Therefore, it could be completed before December”, he added. “The ECP assured us that they will deliberate on the matter and may announce a new delimitation schedule."

Along with Bukhari, Qamar, and Sherry Rehman, the PPP team that met with ECP representatives today also included Faisal Karim Kundi and Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) resolved last week to support holding the general elections 90 days after the National Assembly has been dissolved. The PPP CEC meeting, which was to make important decisions for the general elections and consultations with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), was presided over by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

According to reports cited by ARY News, the political party decided to push for the holding of national elections in November.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor