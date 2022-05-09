Pakistan Peoples Party seeks four ministries in Punjab provincial govt

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to seek at least four ministries in the Punjab provincial government, local media reported on Monday.

The ministries include the chairmanship of the standing committee, two parliamentary secretaries and portfolios for non-elected members in addition to two slots of special assistants, The Express Tribune.

The decision came after a delegation of the PPP led by Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf held a meeting with Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz at the latter's office.

Earlier on Friday, the party's proposal falls on the heels of its decision that it would be pushing for more representation in the provincial setup given that it had withdrawn from the Punjab governor position, adding that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was now free to appoint whomever they wished.

Notably, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent the summary to President Arif Alvi to appoint Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) nominee Nasreen Jalil as the Sindh governor, according to media reports on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

