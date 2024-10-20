Pakistan: PkMAP stages protest in Duki following killing of coal miners last week

Quetta [Pakistan], October 20 : Following the killing of 21 coal miners in an armed attack by militants last week, the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) staged a protest rally in the Duki town of Balochistan, the Dawn reported on Sunday.

The demonstration was led by Nawab Ayaz Khan Jogezai and Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, the secretary general of the party, with a sizable contingent of coal miners and party employees joining in.

As per Dawn, the protesters marched through various roads in Duki, carrying placards, banners and party flags while chanting slogans condemning the attack on the miners.

Speaking during the gathering, Nawab Jogezai highlighted the difficulties the Pashtun community faces, stating that while most of the world is preoccupied with ensuring prosperity and a bright future for their children, Pashtuns are still struggling for survival and safety, among other fundamental needs, the Dawn reported.

He emphasised the dangerous working circumstances encountered by coal miners and the fact that coal mining is one of the riskiest industries in the nation due to a lack of safety precautions and worker regulations.

He also expressed concerns about rampant extortion in the fruit and vegetable orchards of Sanjavi and in the surrounding districts, despite the presence of security officers, the Dawn reported.

He criticised the current security arrangements in the area and said,"The people, who contribute over 75 per cent of their budget to defence, are still forced to pay security fees per tonne for coal."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor