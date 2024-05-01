Pakistan PM contemplates plan for 4-year education emergency declaration

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 1 : In a bid to address the myriad challenges plaguing the education sector, the federal government is set to declare a four-year education emergency across the nation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is anticipated to make this groundbreaking announcement in the coming days, signaling a concerted effort to tackle pressing issues such as the alarming number of out-of-school children and the pervasive deficiencies within the education system, Dawn reported.

Initially scheduled to convene on Tuesday, a conference chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the impending education emergency was regrettably postponed due to the PM's prior commitments.

Nevertheless, the urgency and significance of the matter remain paramount, prompting a resolute push for transformative change within the education landscape.

Pakistan grapples with a staggering 26.2 million out-of-school children, underscoring the urgency of immediate intervention.

Concurrently, the nation contends with a disconcertingly low literacy rate of 62 per cent, reflecting systemic inadequacies that demand redressal. Furthermore, the government's paltry allocation of a mere 1.7 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to the education sector underscores the urgent need for strategic overhaul, as reported by Dawn.

The disparities in access to essential facilities within educational institutions, such as adequate sanitation, potable water, and secure boundary walls, exacerbate the challenges faced by students, particularly in marginalised communities. Addressing these deficiencies is imperative to fostering an inclusive and conducive learning environment for all.

Federal Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has been a vocal advocate for declaring a national education emergency, citing the dire need for concerted action to mitigate the crisis. Last month, following a comprehensive briefing on the prevalence of out-of-school children and other educational disparities, Siddiqui vowed to petition the Prime Minister and the federal cabinet to declare the emergency.

The gravity of the situation is further underscored by recent statistics from Pakistan Education Statistics, revealing that 39 per cent of children in the country are out of school. These figures are stark reminders of the urgent imperative to overhaul the education system and ensure equitable access to quality education for all.

The proposed National Conference on Education Emergency, slated to convene at the Prime Minister's Office, aims to galvanise collaborative efforts from stakeholders across the spectrum. Attended by chief ministers, development partners, diplomats, and esteemed educationists, the conference seeks to devise holistic strategies and initiatives to address the root causes of educational inequities.

Through targeted interventions and collective action, the conference endeavours to usher in transformative change within the education sector, laying the foundation for a brighter and more prosperous future for the nation. Despite the postponement of the conference due to the PM's engagements in Saudi Arabia, the commitment to revitalising the education sector remains unwavering.

Secretary of Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani reaffirmed the government's steadfast commitment to improving the education sector, emphasising the collaborative efforts underway to effect meaningful change. With the support and dedication of all stakeholders, the government is poised to embark on a comprehensive reform agenda aimed at realising the fundamental right to education for every child in Pakistan, Dawn reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor