Pakistan PM orders completion of Diamer Bhasha dam by 2026

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) to complete the Diamer Bhasha Dam project by 2026 instead of 2029.

"Nothing in this world is impossible therefore efforts to complete the Diamer Bhasha dam project by 2026 instead of 2029 should be made," he said during the premier's address on the occasion of his visit to Diamer Bhasha Dam's site.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the project was started by his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2016 and it was advanced by his successor Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Geo tv reported.

"There is a need to think seriously about starting a powerhouse here and to encourage international investors to invest here," he said, quoted by the media outlet.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier directed for the immediate completion of Rawal Chowk flyover.

The prime minister accompanied by authorities concerned reached the construction site early on Saturday morning where he was given a briefing on the project.

The premier directed the completion of this project by September 1, 2022, noting that the project was almost stalled for many months. He also ordered an inquiry for the reasons behind the delay, and audit of the project by a third party.

PM Shehbaz said that public interest projects should be completed within the stipulated period of time.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the country's premier on April 11, following the removal of Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion -- making him the first Prime Minister to be removed through the democratic process.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor