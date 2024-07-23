Pakistan PM to hold cabinet meeting today to discuss potential ban on Imran Khan's party

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 23 : Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a federal cabinet meeting today to discuss the potential ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), The Express Tribune reported.

The cabinet will seek approval for the ban and discuss the current political climate in Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported, citing sources.

Recently, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ataullah Tarar, said that the federal government plans to impose a ban on PTI. He made the remarks during a press conference.

He stated that legal action under the Constitution's Article 6 would be taken against Pakistan's former President Arif Alvi, PTI founder Imran Khan, and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, according to The Express Tribune report.

Tarar further said that the approval of the cabinet would lead to a case being sent to the apex court. Measures like blocking their passports and identity cards and passing a parliamentary resolution will also be considered, with actions being taken within the bounds of the constitution and law.

Earlier on July 19, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly passed resolutions against a possible ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and called for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's release from jail, according to The Express Tribune report.

The assembly session, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, witnessed Law Minister Aftab Alam present a resolution regarding the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Citing a report from the United Nations General Assembly's Human Rights Committee, the resolution stated that the cases against Imran Khan and his associates violate laws. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly called for Imran Khan's release in light of the UN report. Subsequently, the resolution was passed, The Express Tribune reported.

Later, Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam presented another resolution regarding the potential ban on PTI. The resolution highlighted that the recent decision announced by the Supreme Court acknowledged PTI as the largest party in Pakistan and demanded PTI be allocated specific seats accordingly.

The resolution further said that the federal cabinet is formulating a narrative to ban PTI despite the Supreme Court's ruling. It stated that such a ban would violate Article 17 of the Constitution, which guarantees the freedom to form political parties. The PTI vowed to challenge any such ban, both judicially and publicly. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa passed the resoultion against Imran Khan-founded party after these discussions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor