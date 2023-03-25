Pakistan police launch crackdown on Imran Khan's party workers ahead of Minar-e-Pakistan rally

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 25 : Pakistan police on Saturday launched a crackdown on party workers and blocked the road leading to the location, ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, Geo News reported.

The routes leading to the Minar-e-Pakistan from Ravi Bridge and Railway Station are blocked and the containers have been placed at the Shah Alam Market.

Meanwhile, PTI has also claimed that their 50-plus workers from different areas of Rahim Yar Khan, while 26 workers including PTI leader Javed Akhtar Ansari's son were arrested in Multan, Geo News reported.

The PTI claimed that many workers have also been detained from Lodhran and Bhakkar.

Earlier today, former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan tweeted, "Tonight will be our 6th jalsa at Minar e Pakistan and my heart tells me it will break all records. I am inviting everyone in Lahore to attend after the Tarawih (special Prayer Muslims perform only in the month of Ramadan) prayers. I will give my vision of Haqeeqi Azadi & how we will pull Pak out of the mess cabal of crooks have put our country in."

"They will put all sorts of hurdles to prevent people from attending, but I want to remind our ppl that it is their fundamental right to attend a political gathering. Everyone must assert their right as people of a free nation that won its independence & come to Minar e Pakistan," he added.

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted last year in April through a vote of no-confidence, is calling out people to come to Minar-e-Pakistan to protest against the alleged "London Plan" and the ruckus created at his Zaman Park's residence during the search operation.

The former prime minister announced staging a "historic" public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on March 19 as part of his ongoing election campaign.

However, the Lahore High Court (LHC) stopped the PTI from holding a rally and asked the party to let citizens live their routine lives. Later, Imran Khan again announced a power show on March 22 at the same venue, according to Geo News.

His announcement comes a day after clashes erupted between the police and PTI supporters as Imran Khan reached the judicial complex in Islamabad for appearing before the court in the Toshakhana case.

Without mentioning the name of PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, PTI Chief said, "The 'queen of lies' wants to have a level-playing field before the general elections are held but this is all a part of the London Plan as they want to throw me out of their way as they very well know that the PTI will clean sweep against them," as per the News International.

