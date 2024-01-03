Pakistan: Police warn JUI-F chief's son of possible terrorist attack

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 3 : The Dera Ismail Khan police in Pakistan warned former federal minister Maulana Asad Mahmood, the son of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman of a possible terrorist attack and asked him to restrict his movement, Dawn News reported on Wednesday.

It reported that an advisory issued by the sub-division police officer (SDPO), Saleem Khan, to former federal minister for communications, Maulana Asad Mahmood, said that there were threats that terrorists might target him while travelling or at his residence.

"Under these circumstances, avoid unnecessary travel and appearances at gatherings, while keep your movements secret and keep them under limitations," said the advisory.

It said that not only Maulana Asad needed to keep his security on high alert, but he should also inform security agencies about his movement to prevent any untoward incident.

A copy of the advisory has been forwarded to the district police officer of Dera Ismail Khan.

JUI-F has reacted sharply to the advisory issued by the police and its spokesperson, Aslam Ghori has said that it seems that the key performance of police and district administration is to issue advisories and notices.

"Just issuance of notices and advisories does not fulfil the responsibility of administration and police department. Their key responsibility is to the contain terror," he said.

Ghori said that such notices were being issued almost daily but the administration, the Election Commission of Pakistan and judiciary did not care about the issues of security.

"Politicians have to be in public as elections are approaching. Should we understand that there is some conspiracy behind the news about terrorism? When we talk about peace and law and order issue the chief election commission makes non-serious comments," he said.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman told a news conference last week that district administrations were telling political parties that they faced a dangerous security situation.

He had warned that if any worker of JUI-F was harmed in a terror attack during the election process, the chief election commissioner and chief justice would be held responsible. Two days later, his convoy came under attack in Dera Ismail Khan, however, no loss of life was reported.

On December 31, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's convoy, came under attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan, Geo News reported on Sunday.

The veteran politician's convoy was fired upon from multiple sides at Yarik interchange, the party's spokesperson, Mufti Abrar confirmed Geo News on Sunday.

JUI-F chief was travelling through DI Khan when his convoy came under attack near the toll plaza.In response to a query regarding Fazl's safety, he assured that the veteran politician was safe.

Speaking to Geo News, Fazl's brother denied the attack on veteran politician. saying that the JUI-F chief was at home when the incident happened.

"Maulana's car stopped for refuelling near the Yarik interchange [when the incident happened," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor