Pakistan: Policeman shot dead by unidentified assailants in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], August 20 : A policeman was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Allahdad Ground near Sharafi Goth in Pakistan’s Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The slain police personnel was identified as Zahid, and was deployed in Security Zone.

According to the police spokesperson, the unidentified assailants were on a motorcycle opened fire at the officer, ARY News reported.

Several Rangers and police personnel reached the spot of incident.

Earlier, another police officer was killed by the firing of unidentified assailants in Karachi’s SITE area. The officials said that the police officers tried to stop the suspects on motorcycles but they opened fire at them, ARY News reported.

According to the SSP statement, the head constable received a bullet in the neck, whereas, another police official sustained injuries.

In a separate incident, two policemen were killed and two others sustained injuries after a hand grenade went off at Karachi police headquarters in the Garden area., ARY News reported.

One of the policemen succumbed to his injuries on the spot while one other died while being treated at the hospital, ARY News reported.

In another incident from Naseerabad in Balochistan province, unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at SSP’s squad in Dera Murad Jamali.

Notably, Pakistan has been witnessing a rise in terror activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan after the ceasefire between Pakistan's government and the outlawed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (TTP) ended in November last year.

A report released in July said that Pakistan has been witnessing a steady rise in suicide attacks. Pakistan in the first seven months of 2023 experienced 18 suicide attacks, claiming the lives of 200 people and injuring more than 450 others, Pakistan-based Dawn reported citing a think tank report.

