Pakistan political crisis exacerbates as Imran Khan loses majority

Pakistan is in grip of an unprecedented political crisis as Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving hard to save his sinking government while the opposition has already come out with full spiking teeth against him.

Imran Khan on Wednesday deferred his address to the nation hours after an announcement was made that he will take people into confidence about a "foreign-funded conspiracy letter" to show "evidence" of attempts to topple his government.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Faisal Javed Khan gave the information about the address having been postponed, reported Geo News. Imran Khan government is facing the heat over the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition.

"PM Imran Khan's address to the nation for today has been postponed," Javed Khan said in a tweet.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman today claimed that the opposition has the support of 175 lawmakers at a time when it needs only 172 members' support to sail through the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

This comes as the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) received another setback as Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) quit the ruling alliance after signing an agreement with joint opposition.

The announcement for the exit of MQM-P was made by MQM-P convener and MNA Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at a joint press conference with top opposition leaders, Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal said Imran Khan "has now lost majority" in the National Assembly and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif will soon become the Prime Minister of the country.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the confidence vote which is expected to take place in the next few days, Bilawal Bhutto thanked MQM-P for joining hands with the opposition and deciding to support them to oust Imran Khan as Prime Minister in the no-confidence vote.

He said the voting should be held on Thursday.

"Imran Khan has now lost his majority. He is no longer the Prime Minister. The parliament session is tomorrow. Let's hold voting tomorrow and settle this matter. We can then start working on transparent elections and the journey towards restoration of democracy and an end to economic crisis can then begin," the PPP chairman said.

Bilawal Bhutto also said that Shahbaz Sharif, brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, "will soon" become the prime minister of the country.

"PPP and MQM-P's working relation has nothing to do with the no-confidence motion. Both the parties have to work together for the development of Karachi and Pakistan," he added.

The PPP chairman said Shehbaz Sharif has challenged the Pakistan Prime Minister to resign from office. "He (Imran Khan) has no option left. He can either resign or get dismissed via no-confidence," Bilawal Bhutto said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor