Pakistan: PPP to win polls "with or without level-playing field", says chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 9 : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday that his party would emerge victorious in the February 8 elections "with or without a level-playing field", The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The Express Tribune is a daily English-language newspaper based in Pakistan.

Bilawal was addressing a press conference in Karachi, flanked by former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab.

He asserted that the PPP will not only form government in the province but also at the Centre.

Bilawal said that his party would change the fortunes of Karachi as well as the province if elected during the polls.

"We will create sports facilities in each district of Karachi. We want youth to take interest in sports so they don't get involved in bad activities," he added, as per The Express Tribune.

The PPP chairman said the people of Karachi and Malir were with his party.

"We want the youth to attain skills so they can earn a livelihood. PPP's first duty is to help the masses in need and if we are voted into power, we will continue our mission," he said.

To a question about a level-playing field, Bilawal said that PPP has never been provided one in the past as well.

"We were not given it during the 1998 elections but people made their decision and we formed the government. We were also not provided it during the 2008 elections. Many of our workers were martyred during Karsaz [tragedy]. Benazir Bhutto was also martyred in Rawalpindi."

He further said: "I would ask workers not to complain about level-playing field because we are never provided one. But I assure you that only PPP will emerge victorious in elections."

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) PML-N and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Tuesday announced that they would contest the upcoming general elections in Pakistan together, Dawn reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

The announcement comes days after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Pakistan President Arif Alvi agreed on February 8, 2024, as the date for polls.

As per Dawn, prior to the elections, the rivalry between the Nawaz-led party and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) gained momentum as the latter alleged that the PML-N has a hidden alliance with the current caretaker government.

The PPP recently announced that it was open to forming an electoral alliance with the PTI to counter former ally PML-N.

The PML-N, the PPP and the MQM were coalition partners in the previous government and had joined hands to remove Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI)'s Imran Khan from power.

