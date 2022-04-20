Pakistan President Arif Alvi likely to face impeachment motion

Pakistan President Arif Alvi is likely to face an impeachment motion as Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari met leaders from the ruling coalition to discuss the removal of the President, reported local media.

Zardari met the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and the Baloch National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal here in Islamabad to discuss Alvi's impeachment, reported Business Recorder.

In the meeting, the JUI-F chief told Zardari that his party is bringing their candidate for the next president. However, the BNP-M chief advised the former president to check the numbers before making their decision, adding that the coalition should stay united when making decisions.

According to sources, President Arif Alvi had earlier decided against resigning from his office after consultation with the PTI leadership that advised him to continue discharging his constitutional duties.

Moreover, he had also refused to administer the oath to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his 34-member federal cabinet, according to the media outlet.

Following this, Sharif and his cabinet were administered the oath by Pakistan Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani.

Meanwhile, President in Pakistan can be removed through impeachment on the ground of physical or mental incapacity or on a charge of violating the Constitution or gross misconduct.

The resolution for impeachment will be moved if half of the total membership of either House gives the Speaker of the National Assembly notice of its intention to impeach the President, with the notice containing particulars of the President's incapacity or of the charge against him, reported the media outlet.

( With inputs from ANI )

