Pakistan: Protests rally held in Sindh, Balochistan against enforced disappearance  

Sindh [Pakistan], August 31 : In order to highlight the surge in the cases of enforced disappearances across Balochistan and Sindh, a protest rally was held to commemorate the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances on Wednesday.

The rally was held at Jhaz Chowk Sehwan Press Club and guided by Central Leaders Amar Azadi, Pireeh Sindhu, Sodho Sindhi, Shoban Lashari, Shan Sindhi, Mubasher, Sajjad Burdi on the central call of Jeay Sindh Freedom Moment (JSFM) on August 30.

According to an official release, the JSFM leaders while talking to the media said that we consider the issue of missing persons of the National Movement of Sindh and Balochistan as a violation of human rights.

The JSFM leaders demanded that Faqir Ijaz Gaho, Sohail Raza Bhatti, Allah Wadhayo Mahar, Naveed Mirani, Aqib Chandio, Naeem Malukani, Waheed Ghangharu and other National Workers should be immediately recovered and released. If the National Workers are involved in any case. So they should be presented in the country's courts.

On the other hand, Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro, Vice Chairman Zubair Sindhi, Amar Azadi, Sodho Sindhi, Hafeez Deshi and Pireeh Sindhu said in their joint statement that enforced disappearances are not only a serious violation of human rights but also a direct form of state terrorism, according to the release.

"They kill political and national activists extrajudicially. This proves that the judicial system here has failed, so we have no hope for them. We appeal to Human Rights, Amnesty International, the United Nations, and International Human Rights Watch...That action should be taken by putting pressure on Pakistan's intelligence agencies. Notice should be taken of this violation of international norms so that the national workers who were forcibly abducted from Sindh can be released and reunited with their loved ones, otherwise, the scope of the protest will be widened," the release read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor